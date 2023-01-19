Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.0 %
CHCI opened at $4.12 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.