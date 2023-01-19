Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.0 %

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,231. The stock has a market cap of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.