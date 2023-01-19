CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
CORR opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.
Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.