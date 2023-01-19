Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $468.95. 42,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,940. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

