Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

