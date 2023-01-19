Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.