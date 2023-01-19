Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.14. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $297.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.