Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

