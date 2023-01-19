Covenant Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $79.00 million and $154,059.72 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004886 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00427148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.52 or 0.29982613 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00776002 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.