CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

