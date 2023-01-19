CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
