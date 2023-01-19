Credit Suisse Group Increases ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €378.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.17.
ASM International Price Performance
Shares of ASMIY traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $406.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.65.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.