Credit Suisse Group Increases ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €378.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.17.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $406.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

