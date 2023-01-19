Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.35. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 216,229 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

