Creditcoin Price Tops $0.53 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $109.90 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012041 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.