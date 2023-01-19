Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.78.
CPG opened at C$9.57 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
