Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,550.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

