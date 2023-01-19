Cronos Price Tops $0.0719 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $36.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00077065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.