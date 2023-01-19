Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. 765,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

