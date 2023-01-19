Curve DAO Token Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $628.70 million and $144.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,886,837,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,246,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

