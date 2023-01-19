CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVD Equipment

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

