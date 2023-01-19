CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 618,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 160,634 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 53,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 126,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,866. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

