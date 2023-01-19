DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00011185 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $74.79 million and $359,484.87 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00427239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.93 or 0.30019148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00767051 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,028,649 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.42788671 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $354,964.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.