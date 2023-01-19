DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.68. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

