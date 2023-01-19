DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.37).

Several research firms recently commented on DCC. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,442 ($54.20). The company had a trading volume of 114,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,742.95. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,350.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

