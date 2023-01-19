DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.37).
Several research firms recently commented on DCC. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
DCC Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,442 ($54.20). The company had a trading volume of 114,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,742.95. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,350.15.
DCC Cuts Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
