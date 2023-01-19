Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.12 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $60.48 million and $2.12 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06276225 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $765,690.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

