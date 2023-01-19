Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 5,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.62. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Adient by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

