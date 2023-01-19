Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.66 ($22.45) and last traded at €20.59 ($22.38). 5,737,019 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.57 ($22.36).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

