Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 5.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.26) to GBX 5,010 ($61.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

