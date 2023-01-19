Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGII. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Digi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGII traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 254,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.