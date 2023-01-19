Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGII. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 254,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

