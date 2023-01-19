DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0094

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $149.66 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,760.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00399946 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00779779 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00099220 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00577378 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00206878 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,955,771,696 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
