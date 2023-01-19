Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Posts Earnings Results

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Digipath Price Performance

DIGP traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 41,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Digipath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $658,376.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Digipath Company Profile

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

