Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,185 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 15.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

