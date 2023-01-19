Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 772,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

