Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

