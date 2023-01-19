Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP remained flat at $108.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

