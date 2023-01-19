Discover Financial Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,373 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 3,721 put options.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 288,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,767. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,416,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

