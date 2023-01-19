DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $49,000.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
DSL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 342,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,367. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Cuts Dividend
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
Read More
