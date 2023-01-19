Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.01) to GBX 1,130 ($13.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.42) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185 ($14.46).

Shares of LON DNLM traded down GBX 36 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($12.67). 274,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,354 ($16.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 991.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,235.71.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.31), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($532,829.87).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

