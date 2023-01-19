DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Down 2.5%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.30. 48,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 4,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
DynaResource Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
