EAC Price Up 117.9% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. EAC has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $2,841.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 117.9% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00400162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03458105 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,955.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

