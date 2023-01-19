Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 9,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

