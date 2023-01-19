Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 42,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,560. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

