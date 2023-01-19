Edward S. Lampert Sells 1,200 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,483,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,444,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,601. The firm has a market cap of $522.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.52.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 82.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.