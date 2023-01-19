EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:MOD opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

