EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.
MOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE:MOD opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $23.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
