Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $661,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $354.29 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

