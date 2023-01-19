Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 238,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 8,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,692. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $104.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

