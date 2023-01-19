ELIS Price Down 15.4% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $50.10 million and approximately $39.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00232008 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29690899 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $723.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

