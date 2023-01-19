Ellevest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,290.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

