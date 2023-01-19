Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,643,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after buying an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.89.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $314.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.