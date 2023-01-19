Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Eltek Announces Dividend

About Eltek

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

