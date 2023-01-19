Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.40.

